Poll: Who do you want to see as the next Labour leader?

Flanked by Labour Party members, party leader Alan Kelly is pictured on the plinth at Leinster House this evening.

ALAN KELLY ANNOUNCED yesterday evening that he was stepping down as leader of the Labour Party.

The Tipperary TD was elected leader less than two years ago in April 2020.

However, he was informed by party TDs and Senators that they had “lost collective confidence” in his leadership.

