Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Doctors for Choice 'deeply saddened' by bill passed in NI Assembly seeking to limit grounds for abortion

Sinn Féin abstained from a vote on the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill last night.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 1:04 PM
54 minutes ago 3,577 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5382919
Image: PA
Image: PA

A DOCTORS’ ORGANISATION is “deeply saddened” by a bill passed in the Northern Ireland Assembly seeking to tighten the limits on terminating a pregnancy.

The Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill would remove non-fatal fetal impairment as a grounds for an abortion.

The bill would amend the Abortion (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2020 and impact terminations after 24 weeks where the fetus has a non-fatal disability.

The bill passed its second stage in the Assembly by 48 votes to 12, with 27 abstentions.

Sinn Féin abstained from voting on the bill, with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill saying that the Assembly’s priority should be on commissioning services for those who need them.

Doctors for Choice Northern Ireland said it was “deeply saddened and disappointed” that the bill passed its second stage in the Assembly.

The group said the bill could mean women are “forced to rush their decisions” on whether to terminate a pregnancy.

“If there is no time for specialist investigations and opinions to be sought before this deadline, once again Northern Ireland would be exporting its wives, mothers, sisters and daughters on the lonely journey to receive healthcare in England.”

 Speaking during the debate, Michelle O’Neill said she felt a “deep unease about the narrow focus of the legislation”.

“The private member’s bill that is being debated today does nothing to address the immediate need to deal with that deficit in compassionate healthcare for women,” O’Neill said.

 O’Neill said that it is a “human right to have compassionate healthcare” and that “for that reason, the focus of the Assembly “should be on how we commission services for women who need them, when they need them”.

“That should be the focus and priority of the Assembly. Therefore, we will abstain from the vote on the Second Stage of the Bill.” 

The Journal has contacted Sinn Féin with a request for comment.

The bill still needs to go through a committee, consideration, further consideration and final stage.

It has been referred to the Health Committee to be scrutinised.

Northern Ireland’s laws on abortion were changed by MPs at Westminster in 2019 while the Stormont administration was collapsed.

Currently, the laws allow abortion in all circumstances up to 12 weeks, and it is permitted up to 24 weeks if there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health.

In cases of fatal fetal abnormality or a serious physical or mental impairment that would cause a serious disability, there is no time limit in place. Abortions after 24 weeks in those circumstances are uncommon.

With reporting by the Press Association

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

