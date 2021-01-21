Northern Ireland lockdown extended until 5 March with decision on re-opening schools due next week

THE NORTHERN IRISH executive has agreed to extend the lockdown that has been in place since St Stephen’s Day until 5 March.

First Minister Arlene Foster said that while cases had halved in recent weeks, they remain too high.

“It remains an appropriate and necessary response,” she said, highlighting the sustained pressure on hospitals. Demand on the NHS is Northern Ireland is expected to reach a new peak this week.

Foster said that to not sustain the lockdown further would “risk all of the hard-won gains”.

“We need to keep pressing forward to provide our health service with the full relief and respite it needs from Covid,” she said.

“The Executive today has reviewed the current restrictions and agreed that they remain an appropriate and necessary response to the serious and imminent threat posed by Covid-19.

“Following a detailed outline from health highlighting the continuing pressures on our hospitals and ICU departments and the emergency of the highly transmissible variants, the Executive has agreed that the current restrictions will be extended for a further four weeks until 5 March 2021.

“The restrictions will be reviewed on or before 18 February.”

The further lockdown will mean non-essential retail, pubs and restaurants remain closed.

The announcement was made this afternoon.

It is not yet clear when schools will re-open in the North. Foster said today a “comprehensive discussion” will be held next week on whether schools will re-open.

Earlier today, the Northern Ireland Department of Health reported 732 new cases of Covid-19 along with 21 further deaths.

There are 806 Covid-positive patients in hospitals, with 70 in intensive care.

To date, 166,538 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 144,212 were first doses and 22,326 were second doses.

Belfast Chamber of Commerce chief Simon Hamilton said the lockdown extension will come as “little surprise to most businesses”.

“There is though huge ongoing frustration that financial support for closed businesses needed to save jobs is still slow to materialise and many, including lots in Belfast city centre, are falling through the cracks,” he said.