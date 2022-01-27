#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Advertisement

Businesses in Northern Ireland ‘hopeful’ of UK-EU deal after meeting UK Foreign Secretary

Liz Truss visited Northern Ireland today.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 7:50 PM
38 minutes ago 1,157 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5666637
File image of trucks leaving Larne Port in Antrim.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
File image of trucks leaving Larne Port in Antrim.
File image of trucks leaving Larne Port in Antrim.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

BUSINESS GROUPS IN Northern Ireland said they are “hopeful” that a deal between the UK and the EU can be reached on the NI Protocol, following a meeting with Liz Truss.

The UK Foreign Secretary, who visited Northern Ireland today, expressed determination to secure a deal on the protocol that can command universal support in Northern Ireland.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said he was “encouraged” following the meeting with Truss.

He said he was “hopeful that a deal to resolve the challenges around the Northern Ireland Protocol is achievable”.

The visit came amid continued warnings from the DUP that it will walk away from the devolved institutions at Stormont if major changes to the Irish Sea border trading arrangements are not secured rapidly.

Truss said: “What I want is a deal that works for everyone. We are making progress. We’re having constructive talks.

“I want to make significant progress by February. That’s important but it’s important that we secure the support of all of the communities in Northern Ireland, including the unionist community.”

Roberts said his group presented Truss with “a number of case studies illustrating the problems local independent retailers are experiencing trading with GB-based suppliers as a result of the NI Protocol”.

He added: “It is vital this issue needs to be resolved to ensure that consumers are given the full product range in Northern Ireland.

“We need a long-term sustainable deal which ensures stability, certainty and affordability for the broader business community in Northern Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Continuing to ensure full access to the EU single market is essential as part of any deal.”

Separately, Truss has defended chartering a private jet to Australia after reports estimated the journey would have cost UK taxpayers around £500,000 (€600,365).

Critics said the move was a “grotesque misuse” of public money, but Liz Truss said the UK government plane was available “precisely so that Government ministers can travel”.

The Independent reported the UK Foreign Secretary had opted for the chartered flight for her trip last week due to security concerns, although commercial routes were available.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie