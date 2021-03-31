'The most equitable and efficient way': NIAC publishes recommendations on new vaccine strategy

THE NATIONAL IMMUNISATION Advisory Council (NIAC) has described the new age-based approach as the “most equitable and efficient way” of continuing the rollout.

NIAC also said there was “no evidence to show a significantly increased risk” of getting severely ill from Covid-19 – independent of age or other existing conditions – in “any occupational group to prioritise them for vaccination above their age-cohort”.

This morning, it published its amended recommendations on the prioritisation groups for Covid-19 vaccines after the government announced yesterday that the strategy would be changed.

The Taoiseach announced yesterday that once those most at risk have been vaccinated, the priority list will be abandoned and will instead proceed based on age. Instead of a cohort of 15 groups for vaccination, that has been revised to nine.

This means that key workers in essential jobs and the education sector who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to the virus will lose vaccine prioritisation.

Among those who’ve reacted negatively to the move are gardaí and teachers who would have been vaccinated sooner under the original system.

The government has defended the move, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying that the move was based “on the science” and recommendations from NIAC.

In its recommendations published today, NIAC said that age “remains the strongest predictor of hospitalisation, ICU admission and death”.

It said: “An age-based approach, starting with the oldest, is a reasonable approach because the risk of a severe outcome from Covid-19 is correlated with increasing age, as has been seen nationally and internationally.”

However, it also identified a number of groups at higher risk of infection and hospitalisation from Covid-19 that should be prioritised for vaccination.

Citing a Hiqa report, it said that members of the Travelling community, the Roma community and people who are homeless are at a higher risk.

NIAC said: “In view of the higher rates of the risk of severe disease, the likely underestimate of prevalence in these cohorts and the hard-to-reach nature of the communities above, it is recommended that all in these groups are prioritised for vaccination. A single-dose vaccine may be preferable for these groups, who may find it difficult to return for a second vaccine dose.”

The only single-dose vaccine currently approved in Europe is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Ireland is due to receive its first supplies of this vaccine in mid-April.

On occupation groups, it said that meat plant workers had a higher rate of hospitalisation and ICU admission in the first wave, but this had not been seen since November 2020.

“There is no evidence to show a significantly increased risk of severe Covid-19 disease, independent of age and other comorbidities, in any occupational group to prioritise them for vaccination above their age cohort,” NIAC said.

Because overwhelming evidence relates age to increased risk for disease severity, NIAC recommends an operationally simple, age-based programme commencing in the age groups from 64 years down as the most equitable and efficient way to protect all those in situations with a potentially higher risk of exposure to Covid-19.

The revised vaccine strategy, published by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night, can be found here.