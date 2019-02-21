'I'm delighted we've run out of beer': Dublin Lord Mayor defends flying through 120 kegs of Guinness in six months

DUBLIN LORD MAYOR Nial Ring has defended surpassing the Mansion House’s annual drink bill in just over six months of being in office.

The Mansion House has been receiving free beer from Guinness for over two centuries. The custom sees the Dawson Street residence receive 120 kegs of beer every year.

But just six months into Ring’s tenure, the beer has dried up – something the Lord Mayor said he is actually delighted with.

Speaking on Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio One, Ring said: “We’re actually having a huge number of things in the Mansion House including parties in the evening time and I’ve had over 16,000 members of the public into the Mansion House and 8,000 at evening events. I want to say thank you to the people of Dublin.”

No one is falling out of the Mansion House, down the steps into Dawson Street in front of the Luas, knocked down by trams.

“We’ve had three civic receptions, some of them stay on, we have a piano player and they might have a pint.”

Ring said that he won’t say sorry for spending the allowance adding that he is delighted to host so many people in the Mansion House. He said he still has a good bit of Guinness left and it should last him through St Patrick’s Day.

He added: “I think I’ve enough looking at the kegs down in the basement, I think I’ve enough until St. Patrick’s Day and we’ll review it again. I won’t apologise for reaching out to the people of Dublin. I’m delighted we’ve run out of beer.”

When asked if the local and small brewers should be allowed supply the Mansion House events, Ring said he’d gladly accept a few more free kegs.

He said: “If any of them would like to give me a call and throw in a few kegs, I’ll certainly be able to get through them and I’ve proven that. I’ll review it again in mid March after St Patrick’s Day and we’ll see what happens.”

According to a Council spokesperson - the spending on wine so far has come to €19,431 – the previous Mayor’s bill came to €8,500.

Mr. Ring said ”We have to see how many people came through the house. It cost €900 million to run the city, it cost €700,000 to run the Christmas lights, everything costs money. I mean €19,000 in the context of a budget of €900 million for the Lord Mayor to entertain the people?”