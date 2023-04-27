Niall Collins due to make Dáil statement over sale of council land

FIANNA FÁIL JUNIOR Minister Niall Collins is expected to make a Dáil statement this afternoon to address the controversy over the sale of council land to his wife in 2008.

Opposition TDs had called for the junior minister to make a statement over the sale, with People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy writing to the Dáil’s business committee earlier this week to request time for Collins to address the controversy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave his backing to Collins last Thursday, telling reporters that he had full confidence in the Fianna Fáil TD.

The allegations surrounding Collins relate to the sale of Limerick County Council land in the town of Patrickswell in 2008, when he was a member of the Dáil.

The decision to sell the land was taken at a full council meeting, following a proposal by the Bruff local area committee a year earlier to sell off the land.

The Bruff committee was one of five local area committees on the old Limerick County Council, which was then made up of seven local councillors.

This included Collins, before he was elected to the Dáil in the May 2007 General Election.

Advertisement

At its monthly meeting in January 2007, the committee opted to recommend that the sale of the land be put to a full council vote. Collins was present at the meeting and his wife, Eimear O’Connor, a GP, had previously written to the council through her solicitor to express interest in purchasing the land.

Minutes taken from that meeting, released under FOI, state that those present at the meeting were “in favour of disposal” of the land.

A recommendation to dispose of the land was proposed by Fianna Fáil councillor Leonard Enright and seconded by Fine Gael councillor Richard Butler.

No objections to the disposal of land were noted in the minutes, while there was also no mention of any contribution or recusal by Niall Collins.

The controversy stems from Collins allegedly not recusing himself from the discussion or detailing that his wife had expressed an interest in the land.

The land was then purchased by O’Connor in 2008 at a cost of €148,000, following a full vote by Limerick County Council to sell the land. At this stage, Collins was no longer a councillor having been elected to the Dáil.

In his statement, released earlier this week, Collins said that neither he nor O’Connor had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in the property at the time of the 2007 meeting.

“When the council executive recommended to the Bruff LEA committee that the property should be put up for sale in January 2007, neither I nor my wife had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property. There was no disagreement to the executive’s recommendation,” Collins said.