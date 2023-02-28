Junior Minister Niall Collins says he 'acted correctly' in 2001 planning application

MINISTER OF STATE Niall Collins has said he “acted correctly” in a planning application he made in Limerick in 2001.

It comes after news website The Ditch made a number of claims about a planning application submitted by the junior minister at the Department of Higher Education.

In a statement, the Limerick TD said he applied to Limerick County Council for planning permission in 2001 in his own name, on lands owned by his father in Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

“At that time, I met the requirements for planning permission in the area – known as the ‘pressure area’. Separately the property I owned on the Fr Russell Road in Dooradoyle Limerick was not in the ‘pressure area’,” he said.

Collins said he was elected as a councillor to Limerick County Council in 2004 “and thereafter the Council introduced a new planning policy in relation to housing need”.

“Tomorrow I will request a copy of my planning application of 2001 from the Council but I am satisfied that at all times I have acted correctly in my planning application and in my instruction to a planning agent in relation to the application on my behalf,” he said.

The Dáil is due to meet today and it is anticipated Collins could be questioned on the claims.

Former Fine Gael TD Damien English resigned his position as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment in January following revelations on The Ditch about a planning application made by English in 2008.

English had not declared his ownership of a residential property when seeking planning permission for a house in Co Meath 14 years ago.

Additional reporting from Christina Finn