Saturday 18 March 2023
# St Patrick's Day
Niall Horan told he can 'come back anytime' by Biden as he rounds off White House Patrick's Day
The Mullingar singer wished everyone a ‘happy St Paddy’s Day’.
38 minutes ago

SINGER NIALL HORAN has been told by US President Joe Biden that he is welcome back to the White House “anytime” after entertaining the crowds at this evening’s shamrock ceremony. 

Today’s lacklustre proceedings earlier in the day went off without a hitch, but it wasn’t until crowds gathered in the East Room of the White House that the politicians seemed to relax a little.

There were some well-known faces in attendance, such as Biden’s distant cousin Rob Kearney and Biden’s third cousin, podcaster Laurita Blewitt, who could be seen in the room laughing along with her husband Joe Brolly. 

Biden made it clear he is rooting for Ireland to win the grand slam tomorrow, saying “I’m looking forward to that”. 

Political heavyweights such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also in the room, along with leaders of all five political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett. 

All were there to see Niall Horan, whose new album ‘The Show’ is out soon.

“Happy Paddy’s Day,” Horan said to the crowd.

He joked that it was with two Ds not and not two Ts, taking a dig at the Americanised ‘St Patty’s Day’. 

taoiseach-visit-to-the-us PA PA

He told the crowd he didn’t think he’d ever been so nervous to perform, but said “as a proud Irishman that travels the world it is a major honour for me to be here”.

“To get chosen to represent my country on the grandest of stages is really an honour,” said Horan. 

Before singing ‘This Town’, Horan explained that the song is really about immigration and “knowing that I will always have Mullingar to go back to,” he said, telling the crowd that he was getting emotional just speaking about his hometown.  

“Up Mullingar,” shouted someone in the crowd. 

“I couldn’t hold a tune in a wheelbarrow,” Biden said after Horan finished his set, in which many were singing along to, including Varadkar’s partner Matt Barrett.

There were lighthearted gags too to end the day with, as Horan told the US president that Rob Kearney had kept it secret that he was a distant cousin of Biden’s.

“Get the secret service,’ joked Biden, popping fun at Kearney. 

With that, the special guest went off to a separate room for Guinness, wine and canapes while the press pack were ushered out of the room. 

“Tell Joe to send him out,” some Niall Horan superfans shouted at Irish reporters at the gates of the White House.

So, while Leo might have hoped all eyes would be on him this St Patrick’s Day, at the end of the day, it was another Irishman in the White House that stole the limelight. 

Author
Christina Finn
