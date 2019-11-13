Actor and comedian Niall Tóibín dies aged 89

ACTOR AND COMEDIAN Niall Tóibín has died.

RTÉ reports that the 89-year-old passed away in Dublin this morning following a long illness.

Tóibín, who was born in Cork city in 1929, was famous for his comedic performances, as well as roles in Ballykissangel, Far and Away and Rat.

He was given the Irish Film and Television Academy’s (IFTA) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, and was also awarded the Freedom of Cork in 2015.

He is predeceased by his wife Judy, and is survived by seven children.

RTE has reportedly commissioned the making of a documentary about his life, which is expected to be broadcast later this year.

His funeral arrangements will be announced in coming days.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD, expressed her sadness on hearing of the passing of Niall Tobin. “Niall was a uniquely talented performer, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted and intensely powerful both as an actor and comedian,” she said.

“Niall’s career included work on radio, stage, television and cinema, earning him recognition in Ireland and internationally. He was also hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him.”

“My thoughts are with his children Seán, Muireann, Aisling, Sighle and Fiana, his grandchildren and his many close friends. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.”