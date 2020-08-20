This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My own experience of domestic and sexual violence changed everything about me'

Niamh Ní Dhomhnaill has said there is still a lot of stigma when it comes to speaking publicly about domestic and sexual abuse.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 12:26 PM
11 minutes ago 1,274 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5181047
Niamh Ní Dhomhnaill (file photo).
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Niamh Ní Dhomhnaill (file photo).
Niamh Ní Dhomhnaill (file photo).
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

NIAMH NÍ DHOMHNAILL has said more needs to be done to remove the stigma of speaking out about domestic and sexual violence.

Ní Dhomhnaill, a psychologist in clinical training with Trinity College Dublin, has been an advocate for survivors of domestic abuse since speaking out about her own experience.

She waived her right to anonymity following the conviction of her former boyfriend for rape and sexual assault. Magnus Meyer Hustveit was initially given a wholly suspended seven-year sentence but this was increased to 15 months in 2016 after an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Women’s Aid 2019 Annual Report today, Ní Dhomhnaill said it took her some time to come to terms with the fact that what she was experiencing was abuse.

“My own lived experience of domestic and sexual violence I think changed everything about me irrevocably. When I think back to that time, I think I was just scared and anxious all of the time.

“I didn’t know what I would be coming home to. I never knew what I was going to do wrong. I never knew what response that would prompt.

“And it was really difficult for me to keep myself safe and being consistently confronted with someone who said that they would take their own life if I left. I found myself trying to navigate some kind of pathway of safety and really not knowing how.”

Different types of abuse 

Ní Dhomhnaill said that in the past she viewed domestic violence as purely physical.

“So if I was being bullied, I didn’t see that as abuse. If I was being frightened or intimidated, I didn’t see that as abuse. If I was, you know, nearly hit but not hit, it didn’t count because it wasn’t physical contact.”

Ní Dhomhnaill said she was initially unable to use the word ‘rape’ to describe what happened to her.

“It was incredibly scary to say that for the first time. I didn’t use the word, rape, I just couldn’t. I didn’t want to see myself as a victim.

Related Read

20.08.20 'I feel like the only way out is to die': Over 20,000 disclosures of abuse made to Women's Aid in 2019

“So I remember telling a friend at the time that he’d been having sex with me while I was asleep. And she immediately said that that’s not sex, that’s rape, and I knew it … but it was so hard to hear because language is really important and I just wasn’t ready to view it in those terms.”

Stigma 

Ní Dhomhnaill said the shame and stigma still attached to speaking out about sexual, physical or emotional abuse prevents some people from coming forward to report or seek help.

She said she still feels some shame and was afraid that speaking out might change how people view her or affect her career, asking: “Will I be seen as less of a psychologist, less capable of doing my work because of what happened to me?”

Ní Dhomhnaill said she hopes to use her own experience to help other people who have been through similar events.

She added that she, or any other survivor, should not be defined by the actions of their attacker. 

More than 20,000 disclosures of abuse were made to Women’s Aid in 2019, with women reporting being beaten, strangled, burned, raped and threatened. There was also a spike in calls in recent months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

For more information about the support Women’s Aid provides, click here

Helplines/support:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie