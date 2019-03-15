Tonight's Nicki Minaj concert in Dublin has been cancelled due to 'severe weather conditions'

TONIGHT’S NICKI MINAJ concert in Dublin’s 3Arena has been cancelled due to “severe weather conditions”.

In a statement released this evening by promoters MCD, the weather affected Irish Sea sailings over the last 24 hours resulting in some equipment trucks not arriving.

The statement reads: “Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets while the artist, venue and promoters work to reschedule the date as soon as possible with a further update to follow at 6.30pm on www.mcd.ie

“Nicki Minaj apologises for any inconvenience caused to fans due to these unforeseen circumstances.”