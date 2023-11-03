Nicola Sturgeon urged to reveal whether she deleted Covid-19 WhatsApp messages

FORMER SCOTTISH FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to reveal whether she deleted pandemic WhatsApp messages to “retain a semblance of credibility”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has written to the former first minister for the second time in a week, urging her to end the “bogus and pitiful stonewalling” by refusing to say whether she retained communications which could be relevant to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

He said a failure to do so would be an “insult” to bereaved families.

It comes after the inquiry confirmed yesterday there is nothing preventing Sturgeon from saying whether she had deleted the messages.

Reports suggest figures including Sturgeon and the Scottish Government’s national clinical director, Jason Leitch, may have deleted correspondence.

The Scottish Government’s policy on informal messaging, such as through WhatsApp, suggests “business conversations” conducted on the platform should be deleted “at least monthly”.

Sturgeon told journalists on Tuesday that she has “nothing to hide” and she is expected to give evidence to the inquiry again in the new year.

In his letter, Ross told Sturgeon: “Your lack of candour is an insult to those who lost loved ones in the pandemic. It’s in the public interest that you immediately reveal once and for all whether you deleted messages and if so, when.”

However, a spokeswoman for the former first minister said Sturgeon is “committed to full transparency” and will “co-operate fully” with the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries.

Ross said: “Nicola Sturgeon cannot persist with her bogus and pitiful stonewalling in response to this vital, yet very simple, question.

“It’s an insult to those who lost loved ones during the pandemic for a former first minister to hide behind process for refusing to say whether or not she deleted WhatsApp messages.

“Her ‘confidentiality’ excuse was already painfully weak, given the likes of Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes were happy to answer the same question – but the Covid inquiry have now blown it to smithereens.

“What Nicola Sturgeon is reported to have done looks to constitute law-breaking, so she has to address the issue head-on, either via a public statement or a personal statement in Parliament.

“It’s in Nicola Sturgeon’s own interests to belatedly provide clarity, if her already shredded reputation is to retain a semblance of credibility.”

A spokeswoman for Sturgeon said: “In the interests of everyone who has been impacted by the Covid pandemic, Nicola is committed to full transparency to both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries.

“Any messages she had, she handled and dealt with in line with Scottish Government policies.

“She will continue to provide all information requested by the inquiry that she holds and will continue to co-operate fully.

“She has recently submitted her third written statement to the UK inquiry – running to around 200 pages – and expects to give oral evidence again next year when she will answer all questions put to her.”

During First Minister’s Questions yesterday, Yousaf defended his predecessor after Mr Ross accused the Scottish Government of having a “secretive approach” to the issue.

Yousaf said Sturgeon had ensured “full accountability, full transparency” during the pandemic.

The Scottish Government is also submitting 14,000 WhatsApp messages to the UK inquiry.