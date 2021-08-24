#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 24 August 2021
Advertisement

Family hit out at use of deceased young woman's image by anti-vaccination groups

The woman’s family have rejected attempts to use her death in an anti-vaccine campaign.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 3:29 PM
38 minutes ago 10,348 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5530472
Image: RIP.ie
Image: RIP.ie

A WEXFORD WOMAN has called on anti-vaccination groups to stop using photographs of her recently deceased sister alongside false claims on social media.

Deb Cahill said the campaign means her sister Nicole Cahill, who died last March, is not being remembered as the “lovely bubbly person she was”. She said the situation has seen her parents called “murderers” because their daughter received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nicole did not die due to having received a Covid-19 vaccine, said Deb.

However, in the days following Nicole’s sudden death, photos circulated online of the 22-year-old and her vaccine card, her sister told RTÉ’s Liveline today. 

“People were trying to say like ‘Oh no, another young life gone from the vaccine’, which wasn’t the case,” she told broadcaster Joe Duffy. She said her sister had some underlying illnesses. 

“It wasn’t really fair on the family because we were obviously still grieving, because it was still raw.”

An audibly upset Deb Cahill said her family had never been contacted “to see if it was the vaccine that killed Nicole”, and that many people who have posted about her do not know the Cahill family. 

“That’s what kind of hurts the most, all just because they’re not thinking of the family, and what they’re putting the family through by doing this,” she said.

The Cahill family have contacted a number of people who were posting about Nicole’s death, linking it to the Covid-19 vaccine, and while “most” apologised and removed the posts, others rejected the request said Deb.

As recently as this afternoon The Journal saw a post on Facebook claiming that Nicole had died due to the vaccine:

"You have people saying, 'you're murderers, you shouldn't have let her take this vaccine at all'," Deb Cahill said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She said a complaint was made to gardaí and also to Twitter in relation to the posts. 

While this brought a reprieve for a period, the family were contacted last Friday about posts about Nicole's death appearing online again. 

"[T]hey're shared all over social media and it's not a nice thing to see even though it's nearly six months. It's still raw," said Deb.

She added: "Nicole should be remembered for the lovely person she was, but instead her face is splashed across social media in an anti-vaccine campaign."

Gardaí and Twitter have been contacted for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie