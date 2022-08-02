17-year-old missing from Donegal since Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance locating 17-year-old Nicole McGinley who has been missing from her home in Quigleys Point, Co Donegal, since Sunday night.
Nicole is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, short light brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Nicole was wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings and white runners.
Anyone with any information on Nicole’s whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
