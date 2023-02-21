Trying to quit smoking? Nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are now available for free

NICOTINE REPLACEMENT THERAPIES (NRTs) are now available free from local stop smoking clinics.

The HSE made the announcement this National No Smoking Day.

NRTs are licensed medicines that safely give a person lower levels of nicotine to help them get through cravings and withdrawal symptoms that can double their chances of quitting for good.

They are available in different forms, such as patches, gum, lozenges, inhalers and mouth sprays.

Health Ireland statistics from 2022 show that 18% of the population are current smokers, with 14% smoking daily and 4% smoking occcasionally.

The prevalence of smoking in Ireland hasn’t declined since 2019.

“We sometimes talk about smoking as a choice but the reality is that it is an addiction,” Dr Paul Kavanagh, HSE Public Health Medicine Lead with the Tobacco Free Ireland Programme, said.

“Nicotine makes cigarettes addictive and hard to give up. You will double your chances of quitting for good if you get support from QUIT.ie and use NRT, which is now provided free from local stop smoking clinics,” Dr Kavanagh added.

He explained that NRTs are safer than smoking because “they don’t contain the other poisonous chemicals, like tar and carbon monoxide, which are present in tobacco smoke”.

“Using NRT, over a full course of 12 weeks, doubles your chances of quitting smoking in combination with all the encouragement, emotional and behavioural support available from HSE stop smoking advisors before and after you quit smoking,” Dr Kavanagh said.

“I would recommend anyone who is thinking about stopping smoking to consider making a quit attempt with help from NRT and a stop smoking advisor to give themselves every chance of staying quit for good,” he added.

There are over 60 stop smoking advisors around the country.

A referred by a GP or doctor is not needed to see an advisor.

A list of clinics can be found at QUIT.ie. Alternatively, people can call 1800 201 203 to be put in touch with a local clinic.

In a one-to-one session, HSE QUIT advisors will assess a person’s nicotine addiction, identify their reasons for quitting, discuss their best options for NRT and create a personal plan to help them quit smoking for good.

The local advisor will arrange for a person to access NRT through their GP or nearest participating pharmacy.

Their advisor will keep in touch with them weekly for the first six weeks after they quit and periodically for up to 12 months.

Vaping

Elsewhere, England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has attacked the “appalling” marketing of vapes to children – saying it is clear some products are intended to appeal to underage kids.

Whitty told MPs that the marketing of vapes to youngsters was obviously “happening” and said “we should be much more serious” in doing “everything we can” to reduce vaping among children.

In Ireland, Cabinet in November approved the prohibition of the sale of vaping products from self-service vending machines, temporary or mobile premises and at events for children.

The sale of e-cigarettes to those under 18 years of age will also be banned, with retailers who break the rules facing minimum suspension periods and fixed penalty notices for offences.

In addition, advertisements for e-cigarettes will be prohibited on public transport, in cinemas and near schools.

A review by the Health Research Board found that children who vaped were five times more likely to go on and start smoking.

With reporting by Press Association