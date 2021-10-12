#Open journalism No news is bad news

Nigel Farage says he was tricked into saying 'Up the RA'

The GB News presenter said the slogan during a pre-paid social media video.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 12:01 PM
PROMINENT BREXITEER AND GB News presenter Nigel Farage has said that he was tricked into saying “Up the RA” in a personalised video clip shared widely on social media yesterday.

Farage offers pre-paid personalised birthday greetings in video clips on the social media platform Cameo. Farage was given a birthday message to read out during one of these clips, and said the republican slogan during the clip.

The video was then widely shared on social media yesterday. He said during the clip:

“This message is for Brian Ó Céileachair, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday. This comes from your good friend Aidan. Now, it’s a bit early in the day, so all I’ve got is coffee. But I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the RA!”

As the pre-paid clip was being shared yesterday, some speculated whether Farage knew the connotations of that slogan. But speaking to the MailOnline, Farage said:

“If I saw ‘Up the ’Ra!’ I would have looked at that as something very innocent, and wouldn’t have even known there was an implication to it.

“A lot of messages that I get are friends sending each other messages with their own little jokes or their own little words, which I have to judge – and of course I reject some if they are crude or offensive.”

Asked if he would have read the message out if he knew it was in support of the IRA, Farage told the Mail: “Are you joking? I had a face-to-face death threat from them.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
