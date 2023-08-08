Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 8 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Sam Mednick/AP) Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian president Mohamed Bazoum, addresses reporters.
# Niger
US claims Russia's Wagner mercenaries may 'take advantage' of Niger coup
Mali and Burkina Faso — whose military leaders have been accused of ties with Wagner — have sent envoys to Niger in solidarity with the coup leaders.
2.4k
13
54 minutes ago

US SECRETARY OF State Antony Blinken has warned against Russia’s Wagner mercenaries taking advantage of instability in coup-hit Niger, whose neighbor Mali has become a partner of Moscow.

In an interview with the BBC released today, Blinken doubted that Wagner — which in June staged a shadowy rebellion against President Vladimir Putin — plotted the Nigerien military’s July 26 ouster of the elected president, Western ally Mohamed Bazoum.

“I think what happened and what continues to happen in Niger was not instigated by Russia or by Wagner,” Blinken said in the interview Monday, according to a transcript released by the State Department.

“But to the extent that they try to take advantage of it — and we see a repeat of what’s happened in other countries, where they’ve brought nothing but bad things in their wake — that wouldn’t be good,” he said.

“Every single place that this group, Wagner Group, has gone, death, destruction and exploitation have followed.”

Wagner has partnered with African nations including Mali and the Central African Republic, leading to wide accusations of abuses by rights groups and Western governments.

embeddedbe8c8da8e38f41d795b779bb01aa8055 Sam Mednick / AP Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta hold a Russian flag in Niamey. Sam Mednick / AP / AP

Military-run Mali has become the rare country to shift toward Russia diplomatically during the Ukraine war, in which Wagner has fought ruthlessly.

Mali and Burkina Faso — whose military leaders have also been accused of ties with Wagner — have sent envoys to Niger in solidarity with the coup leaders.

Niger has been the key base for US and French anti-jihadist operations in the Sahel, even more so with the withdrawal of French and other international forces from Mali.

Blinken’s acting deputy, Victoria Nuland, visited Niger on Monday and said the military leadership understood the “risks” of partnering with Wagner.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
13
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     