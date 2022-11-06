Over 400 pubs, cafes and cultural venues to receive State funding to support night-time events

OVER 400 PUBS, nightclubs, cafes and other venues are to receive funding under the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

A night-time task force recommended that a new scheme should be developed to support

venues, such as pubs, cafés and alcohol free venues, to trial new evening events increase footfall in towns and cities and to create employment for artists and performers.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin today announced the successful applicants of the €4 million in funding, with a total of 433 organisations being awarded supports of up to €10,000.

Applications were received from a wide range of venues including pubs, nightclubs, cafés, theatres, arts centres, galleries, museums and retail outlets.

These include well known Dublin venues such as Cafe En Seine, The George and Whelans, but the department states that rural applications accounted for over half of the applications awarded funding.

Just 37 of the 470 applications were turned down for funding. An excess of 2,000 events in every county across the country, have been approved for funding for events such as live music, ranging from traditional music to electronic music, DJ nights, theatre, comedy, dance, literature, art and photographic exhibitions.

The scheme included a specific strand of funding for unlicensed premises such as

cafés, dry bars and other suitable venues, with unlicensed premises being awarded

over €434,000 in funding.

The minister said a vibrant, diverse and inclusive night-time economy is important for our towns and cities,stating that it boosts the local economy and makes Irish towns and cities more attractive places to visit and to live in.

“There has been a great reaction from the night-time sector to this pilot scheme. It is also extremely important that we ensure that there is a balance between alcohol and alcohol free activities to ensure that a wider demographic can engage with the Night-Time Economy and it was also really encouraging to see the response from this sector,” she said.

Martin said she secured €6 million as part of Budget 2023 to assist the night-time economy sector, stating she is currently considering the development of further

initiatives.