At least six people killed in nightclub fire in Spain

LAST UPDATE | 5 minutes ago
AT LEAST SIX people have died in a fire in a nightclub early this morning in Murcia in southeastern Spain.
Emergency services have warned that the toll is likely to increase.
In a statement on social media, emergency services said the latest count recorded “six fatal victims” and that rescuers had managed to enter the building after being alerted at 6am local time (4am GMT) that a fire had broken out in the nightclub.
They said they finally managed to enter around 0800 GMT and discovered four bodies, then two others around forty minutes later.
Four others were injured, two women aged 22 and 25 years old and two men in their forties, all suffering with smoke inhalation.
According to photos released by the emergency services, the fire broke out in the “Teatre” nightclub, also called “Fonda Milagros”.
The photos showed water hoses from fire trucks still spraying the blackened facade of the club.
Thick smoke could be see billowing from the roof of the nightclub building.
“Emergency services are still hard at work to put out the fire that occurred in the Teatre nightclub,” the Murcia town hall said, adding it “deeply regrets” the accident and offering condolences to those affected.
This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.
