#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 22 October 2021
Advertisement

'Total betrayal': Hospitality stakeholders unhappy tickets required for nightclub access

Newly published guidelines state anyone attending a nightclub will need to have purchased a ticket.

By Adam Daly Friday 22 Oct 2021, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 11,924 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5582462
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

STAKEHOLDERS IN THE late-night hospitality sector have strongly criticised newly published guidelines that state anyone attending a nightclub will need to have purchased a ticket.

“Ticketing is required, for the purposes of contact tracing, for all nightclubs and venues and will be the subject of regulations to be put in place next week,” the guidelines published by Fáilte Ireland this evening say.

It’s understood the reasoning for the inclusion of the requirement is to “protect the sector” being kept open due to the rise in cases and increased hospitalisations. 

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), and the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) have all said this evening that they rejected the proposed ticketing requirement in meetings with Government officials.

Sunil Sharpe, spokesperson for the Give us the Night campaign, said the ticket requirement was thrown out earlier this week because “it was a bad idea, but now back on the table at the very last minute today”.

“Why? What need is there for it if everything else, like contact tracing, is being done? We haven’t even opened yet and this is the level of trust we’re shown,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said the requirement outlined in the guidelines is “completely flawed” and that Give Us The Night completely opposes and rejects the idea.

“It’s crazy to drop this on us after 19 months shut. The Government will have to rationalise this decision on so many fronts,” he added.

The VFI said that making late-night events ticketed and purchased in advance “will lead to public order incidents as large ticketless crowds gather outside clubs”.

“When it comes to reopening guidelines for the late night sector the government appear to be all over the place with no practical knowledge of how the sector operates. Yesterday it was suggested events would be all ticket only for that stipulation to be removed from the guidelines, yet hours before clubs reopen tickets will once again be mandatory,” said VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben.

“After being constrained for so long the sector deserves better. Right now it’s in a total mess with no leadership from government,” Cribben added.

In a tweet this evening, MEAI described the inclusion of ticking as “total betrayal”.

“These are not the guidelines that were presented and subsequently emailed to the industry stakeholders at and after last night’s meeting with the industry.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The LVA said in a statement that evening that it told government officials yesterday that the requirement was “completely unmanageable”.

“We can’t believe that this is being proposed by Government. As we made clear at the meeting this is completely unworkable. It is a disaster for late bars, nightclubs and musicians. It simply won’t be possible to put such a system in place, it contradicts the very nature of social activity in Ireland,” Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA said.

O’Keeffe said that if Government goes ahead with these requirements then ad hoc late-night socialising will not be possible and that it could have “a devastating impact on DJs and live performers as most pubs simply won’t put on such entertainment”.

“The very fact that this bombshell was dropped on the trade at 6.30pm on the very evening they reopen after 585 days of closure shows how appalling the Government planning for our reopening has been. The Government process to reopen our sector has become Keystone Cops meets Father Ted stuff.”

The Department of Tourism has been contacted for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie