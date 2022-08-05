Poll: Would you stay out later if pubs and nightclubs extended their hours?

CABINET WILL SOON be asked to approve legislation allowing pubs and nightclubs to open later in the night.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee plans to bring a proposal to Cabinet in the autumn to provide for the venues to remain open into the early hours of the morning.

The plan includes looking at public transport and ensuring that “it’s safe that people can get to and from our towns and cities and villages” after a night out, the minister told The Journal.

So today, we’re asking you: Would you stay out later if pubs and nightclubs extended their hours?

