Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
2024 Election

Nikki Haley loses Republican primary in home state but vows to stay in race as Trump 'alternative'

Haley lost lost the Republican primary in South Carolina at the weekend.
3
656
20 minutes ago

US PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL Nikki Haley has lost another state in the Republican primaries to frontrunner Donald Trump – but is refusing to drop out of the race yet.

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, lost the Republican primary in South Carolina at the weekend, a disappointing but unsurprising defeat in her home state.

Other Republicans who put themselves forward dropped out weeks ago as Trump surged ahead but Haley has stayed in the race, writing on social media last night that “huge numbers of Republican primary voters are saying that they want an alternative” to Trump.

Analysts have said they believe Haley is staying in the race not because of any prospect of beating Trump in the primaries but on the chance that the former president could be ruled out by legal trouble or for health reasons.

Speaking after the voting in South Carolina, where she formerly served as governor and received just under 40% of the ballots, Haley said that the proportion of Republican voters who do not favour Trump would make it hard for him to win the election against Democrat Joe Biden.

“He’s not going to get that 40% if he’s going and calling out my supporters and saying they’re ‘barred permanently from MAGA’,” she said, referencing comments by Trump directed at donors to her campaign.

“He’s not going to get the 40% by calling them names.”

Haley has committed to staying in the primary until at 5 March, a day known as ‘Super Tuesday’, when multiple primaries will be held. Before that will be Michigan’s primary tomorrow.

Her campaign said that Haley raised one million dollars “from grassroots supporters alone” in the 24 hours since her latest primary defeat, which they argued “demonstrates Mrs Haley’s staying power and her appeal to broad swaths of the American public”.

After the South Carolina polls closed, Trump said he had “never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now”.

“You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work,” he told his supporters.

Additional reporting by Press Association and AFP

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     