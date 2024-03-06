Advertisement
Sources close to Nikki Haley have told US news outlets that she is due to pull out of the race today.
Nikki Haley to exit US presidential race, handing Republican nomination to Trump - reports

The decision ensures Donald Trump will secure the Republican nomination and face Joe Biden in the election.
 NIKKI HALEY HAS ended her presidential campaign, leaving the Republican Party nomination wide open to her only rival, former president Donald Trump.

US news outlets including NBC and CNN are reporting this morning that Haley will exit the race later today, citing sources close to the presidential hopeful.

Her exit will kick off the US general election, with Trump as the Republican candidate and US President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party candidate.

Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, won only secured one state, Vermont, during the ‘Super Tuesday’ state primaries yesterday.

While this denied Trump a full sweep, he otherwise dominated yesterday’s primaries including in Virginia, Massachusetts and Maine – states that were considered favourable to Haley because they have large numbers of moderate voters.

Not enough states will have voted until later this month for Trump or Biden to formally become their parties’ presumptive nominees.

However, with just one candidate left in the Republican party, and with Trump now cleared to contest in Colorado, the former-President is certified to receive the Republican nominee.

The story was broken by the Wall Street Journal, with its reporter John McCormick reporting that Haley will not announce an endorsement today.

 This is a breaking story with more to follow.

