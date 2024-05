NINE PEOPLE WERE arrested last night over public order offences at a premises on the Ballyogan road, South County Dublin.

Gardaí had been assisting personnel from the International Protection Accommodation Service.

Five men and four women were detained at Garda Stations in the Dublin Region.

They have all since been charged and will appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.

Earlier yesterday, four men were arrested for public order offences at the same location.

They were all charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, yesterday afternoon.

A garda member was injured the course of this earlier incident and received medical treatment.

Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.