Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 June 2021
Nine countries added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list

Russia, Indonesia and Tunisia are among the countries that will be added to the list on 29 June.

By Céimin Burke Friday 25 Jun 2021, 8:22 PM
1 hour ago 16,101 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5477961
A member of the defence forces in Terminal 1 arrivals hall at Dublin Airport. File photo.
Image: PA
A member of the defence forces in Terminal 1 arrivals hall at Dublin Airport. File photo.
A member of the defence forces in Terminal 1 arrivals hall at Dublin Airport. File photo.
Image: PA

NINE FURTHER COUNTRIES will be added to the list covered by mandatory hotel quarantine requirements for incoming travellers.

The countries to be added are Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Indonesia, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Russia, Tunisia.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced this evening that they would be added to the list of designated countries from 4am, Tuesday, 29 June.

Passengers arriving into the State having been in or transited through these States in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine under a system introduced earlier this year.

Those who enter the hotel quarantine system can leave after 11 days if they receive a negative PCR test on the tenth day of their stay.

Those coming from countries not on the designated list are required to quarantine at home for 14 days, or until they receive a negative Covid-19 test within five days of arrival.

It is also a legal requirement for incoming travellers into Ireland to have a negative Covid-19 PCR test within three days prior to arrival.

The full list of countries on the quarantine list can be found here.

Céimin Burke
