Nine sailors abducted by suspected pirates off African coast

The Gulf of Guinea has become one of the most dangerous maritime regions in the world.

By AFP Monday 4 Nov 2019, 7:59 AM
56 minutes ago
Image: Google Earth
Image: Google Earth

NINE SAILORS HAVE been abducted by suspected pirates at the port of Cotonou in Benin, Africa. 

“The Autonomous Port of Cotonou regrets to inform you that Saturday morning, 2 November 2019, an act of piracy took place in the harbour area,” port authorities said in a statement. 

They said it involved a ship called Bonita which was attacked “about nine miles off the entrance to the port and eight crew members plus the ship’s captain were abducted,” the port authorities said.

The Norwegian owner of the ship, the Ugland company, issued a statement confirming that the “MV Bonita was boarded by pirates early Saturday morning off Cotonou/Benin while she was at anchor.”

It added that “nine crew members were taken off the vessel while she was waiting for berth to discharge inbound cargo, gypsum. Remaining crew notified local authorities and Bonita arrived alongside in Cotonou later the same day.”

A company spokesman told the Dagens Naeringsliv newspaper that the abducted sailors were all Filipinos.

The Gulf of Guinea, which extends from Cameroon to Liberia, has become one of the most dangerous maritime regions in the world.

The attacks on ships and the abductions of crew for ransom have become more frequent, especially along the Nigerian coast where the pirates come from.

The pirates sometimes divert ships for several days, long enough to plunder the cargo and demand huge ransoms before freeing the crew.

Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, where Nigeria and Angola, the two main oil producers in sub-Saharan Africa, are located has seriously disrupted international maritime transport essential to the continent at a cost of billions of dollars.

 - © AFP 2019

