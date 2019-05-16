Nine-year-old recovering from leukaemia publishes adventure tale with help of Make-A-Wish

A NINE-YEAR-old girl recovering from leukaemia is now a published author after the Make-A-Wish foundation and Eason teamed up to publish 200 copies of her adventure story.

Lost & Found (A Bedtime story for my Brothers) tells the story of three children living on Achill Island and their adventures there.

Written by Brea Mullarkey, who is in remission from acute myeloid leukaemia, the budding storyteller has said she wrote the book for her two brothers.

“I have two brothers who love stories, especially adventure stories. Every night I sit in their room and tell them a story until they fall asleep. Then I sneak back to my own room and enjoy the peace and quiet until I fall asleep too.”

Proceeds from the sale of the €5 book, printed by Gill, will be shared between Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Make-A-Wish with all future proceeds going to Crumlin Hospital.

Children’s author Catherine Doyle helped Brea write the book with Fatti Burke providing the illustrations.

Doyle is best-known for her 2018 book The Storm Keeper’s Island. Burke is the creator of numerous illustrations including those featured in 2015′s Irelandopedia.

“Brea has always shown an interest in books and writing,” her mum Elaine has said. “It is truly amazing that she can now touch and feel her very own book that she created and is now published. I cannot tell you the value of this wish to Brea and the whole family.”

Susan O’Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ireland has said those who’ve collaborated to publish the nine-year-old’s story “have made a special memory for Brea and her family and I think we have started a wonderful creative journey for Brea.”

