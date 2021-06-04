Ninth person arrested over alleged corrupt practices at Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board

A NINTH PERSON has been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at the Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB).

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man in his 50s this morning.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Naas Garda Station.

He can be held for up to seven days.

This is the ninth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.