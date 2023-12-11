Number of overdoses linked to synthetic opioid nitazene in Cork city rises to 13

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THERE HAVE BEEN 13 suspected overdoses in the Cork city area involving the synthetic opioid nitazene since last week.
Nitazene is a potent and dangerous synthetic opioid that poses a risk of overdose, hospitalistation and death.
On Friday, the HSE confirmed that a of eight drug-related overdoses have been reported to the HSE in the 36 hours previous. This figure has now risen to 13.
The HSE has said there is extra risk around drug use currently and is strongly recommending that people do not try new types of drugs or new batches being sold on the market.
It warned that the substance could be sold as a powder or as heroin without being knowing.
The HSE last week reminded people that naloxone is available free from Cork Addiction Services. Naloxone temporarily reverses the effects of opiate-type drugs like heroin, keeping the person alive until emergency services arrive.
The health service is also asking people who use drugs to follow harm reduction steps, which can help reduce the harm if they are using substances:
There have been growing concerns in recent months about a possible increase in Ireland in the use of opioids such as fentanyl and nitazenes.
Last month, over 40 people overdosed on heroin in Dublin city in the space of two days.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site