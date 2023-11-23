Nitrates limit change to proceed as planned after Minister's meeting with EU Commissioner

THE REDUCTION OF Ireland’s nitrates derogation limit will proceed as planned in January following today’s meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and the EU Commissioner for the Environment.

Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius visited Ireland today on the invitation of the Taoiseach following protests from farmers in relation to the reduction of the derogation limit.

Ireland’s nitrates derogation provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates when they take extra steps to protect the environment.

At present, the derogation is available to grassland farmers on an individual basis and permits farmers up to 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare, rather than the 170kg livestock manure nitrogen per hectare without derogation.

Ireland’s current derogation is due to expire on 1 January 2026, and the derogation limit is due to reduce to 220kg per hectare on 1 January 2024 in certain areas, because the latest water quality results have not shown sufficient improvement, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Last month, Minister McConalgoue said that the Commissioner confirmed there was no prospect of re-opening the current Commission decision.

That remained his position today.

He said he talked with the Minister who was very clear that the derogation plan was voted on by the 27 member states of the EU and that it had to be implemented.

He said he “did not appreciate” that somewhere along the way there was a message that the issue could be reopened.

The Taoiseach said last month that he wanted to bring the Commissioner to an Irish farm during his visit to highlight how well the beef and dairy sector is managed.

When asked today why such a visit did not take place the Commissioner said he would have loved to accept the invitation but his schedule would not allow it.