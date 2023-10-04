Varadkar plans to bring Environment Commissioner to Irish farm to highlight 'well managed' beef and dairy sector

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he wants to bring the European Environment Commissioner to an Irish farm when he visits Ireland over the nitrates derogation dispute.

While Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said EU Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius has confirmed there was no prospect of re-opening the current Commission decision, the commissioner has been invited to Ireland by the Taoiseach.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Varadkar said there is a need to ensure Ireland holds on to the 220kg per hectare, stating that he believes a reduction to 175kg per hectare would “inflict serious damage”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the cut to Ireland’s nitrates derogation limits from 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare to 220kg per hectare has “caused a huge amount of anger and stress on farmers”.

Ireland’s nitrates derogation provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates when they take extra steps to protect the environment.

At present, the derogation is available to grassland farmers on an individual basis and permits farmers up to 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare, rather than the 170kg livestock manure nitrogen her hectare without derogation.

For example, a farmer must not exceed two dairy cows per hectare without a derogation but can farm at almost three cows per hectare if approved for a derogation.

Ireland’s current derogation is due to expire on 1 January 2026, and the derogation limit is due to reduce to 220kg per hectare on 1 January 2024 in certain areas, because the latest water quality results have not shown sufficient improvement, according to the Department of Agriculture.

McDonald said farmers have acted to improve water quality “but time has not been allowed to see the effect of those actions”.

“They feel the rug has been pulled from under them,” she said, stating that the publication on maps yesterday showing the impacted areas now makes the change “very, very real”.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the maps published last night “reflect a modest decrease in the area impacted”.

“I recognise that this is a challenging outcome for some farmers. I have been consistent with my aim to quickly provide clarity to affected farmers to give them as much time as possible to put plans in place as appropriate to their farm enterprises,” he said.

Varadkar confirmed that the commissioner has accepted the invite to visit Ireland, however no date has been set.

He said he wants Commissioner Sinkevicius to visit an Irish farm with him and the agriculture minister to “see how well managed our beef and dairy sector is”.

The Taoiseach said he looked forward to the engagement with the commissioner.