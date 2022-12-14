Sister of George Nkencho launches High Court proceedings against State

GRATEFUL NKENCHO, WHOSE 27-year-old brother was shot dead by Gardaí in 2020, has initiated High Court proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, the Attorney General, the Minister for Justice and the State arising from his death.

Harringtons LLP Solicitor confirmed that the case had been issued yesterday but declined to comment further.

The 27-year-old died outside his Dublin home on 30 December 2020 after being shot multiple times by members of a Garda Armed Support Unit while allegedly brandishing a knife.

It is understood that he was suffering from mental health difficulties at the time of his death.

Other members of the Nkencho family have also taken legal action against the State.

Another one of Mr Nkencho’s sisters, Gloria, has previously raised concerns about the progress of a Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigation into his death, and called on the Justice Minister to support an independent inquiry.

“We see the bullet holes on the door by our window. This shouldn’t have happened, he didn’t deserve to die. He needed help, not bullets,” she said in June.

Last week, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys came under criticism in the Dáil for the length of time the investigation has continued, but she confirmed it was nearing an end.

Responding to Gino Kenny last Tuesday, she said:

“I am advised the investigation is at an advanced stage and its findings will be made publicly available when other statutory processes permit. I can confirm that I have not seen a report. It is at a final stage. The process is nearing an end.”

An inquest into Mr Nkencho’s death has been adjourned as GSOC continue to investigate the shooting.