Wednesday 8 December 2021
Boris Johnson faces a House of Commons grilling over No 10 Christmas party

The UK Government is still officially denying that a gathering took place in No 10 while London was in Tier 3 restrictions.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 10:22 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is facing a grilling in the British parliament today, after evidence emerged that a Christmas party took place in No 10 Downing Street last year, after his Government denied one had taken place.

The political crisis erupted last night after ITV published footage from No 10 press briefing room which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a restrictions-breaking Christmas party.

The video, which is reported to be from 22 December last year, refers to a party on “Friday” – which would have been 18 December, the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.

No 10 initially did not say the reports were inaccurate but said all rules had been followed, before later denying any party had taken place.

But the emergence of the video will put Boris Johnson under increasing pressure as he faces Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions today at 12pm.

In the wake of the controversy, Health Secretary Sajid Javid pulled out of media interviews, and vaccines minister Maggie Throup is understood to have pulled out of a planned round of regional television interviews.

No Cabinet minister was offered to represent the UK Government in morning broadcast interviews, and there were questions over whether a suggested press conference to mark one year since the first coronavirus vaccine was delivered would go ahead.

An increasing number of Tory backbenchers are critical of the handling of the crisis.

One senior Tory MP has called for Government aides to apologise in the wake of the video, while another Tory MP said it would now be difficult for the British Government to impose new Covid restrictions.

Robert Halfon, who is chairman of the Commons Education Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I certainly think that those who were doing the video should apologise for the insensitivity of it when people were suffering and struggling all through that time.”

Charles Walker, MP for Broxbourne in Hertfordshire told Times Radio: “I think now that, going forward, any measures will be advisory. I think it would be very difficult to enshrine them in law and then once again ask our poor police forces to enforce them.”

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.

Press Association

