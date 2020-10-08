#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

From Monday there will be no countries on Ireland's Green List

There were just four countries left on the list last week.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 5:06 PM
23 minutes ago 14,419 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5227903
File image of a Ryanair plane.
Image: Sam Boal
File image of a Ryanair plane.
File image of a Ryanair plane.
Image: Sam Boal

THERE WILL BE no countries on Ireland’s Green List from next Monday after a review on the basis of data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). 

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news this afternoon, saying Ireland “continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on coordinating travel within the Union”. 

Last Thursday, there were just four countries left on the list - Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein. 

People who travel from countries on the Green List are not required to restrict their movements after entering Ireland.

The government agreed to update the Green List on a weekly basis from the middle of September.

However, it is likely the list will be dropped in the coming months as the EU looks to introduce an EU-wide traffic light system for travel around Europe.

This policy is to be agreed upon by the EU Council of Ministers on 13 October. It would mark countries as green, orange or red depending on their rate of Covid-19 cases. 

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday said the current travel Green List is “not working” but that it could take time for the EU-wide travel policy to be implemented. 

 “The  current Green List is not working because just about every country we are connected to is outside the parameters of what would apply,” he said at the Oireachtas Committee on Transport. 

“Even the much higher parameters that we applied on 8 September, which were a multiple of what were applied early in July are no longer valid. So it is not working and we do have to change our approach.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It is envisaged that the traffic light plan would use two metrics to judge whether people can travel to a specific county, 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 people and test positivity rates. 

As per the proposals, an EU country would only fail to make the EU’s safe travel list if a country’s incidence rate was both above 50 per 100,000 and the positivity rate was above 3%. 

Additional reporting by Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie