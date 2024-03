NO DART SERVICES will run between Grand Canal Dock and Bray over the bank holiday weekend.

The pause is due to major works by Irish Rail from Saturday 30 March to Easter Monday, 1 April.

These include track renewal, overhead line renewal, and train protection system works.

During this time Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets on relevant services, Irish Rail has said.

DART services will operate between Howth/Malahide and Grand Canal Dock, and between Bray and Greystones.

Additionally, due to works by Translink associated with the new Belfast Grand Central Station project, there will be no services between Portadown and Belfast.

Bus transfers will be available between Newry and Belfast. These works are to continue after Easter weekend, up until Sunday, 7 April.

Revised timetables for most routes will be in place from tomorrow, Good Friday, and customers are advised to check times before travelling.

Irish Rail also say Ennis to Limerick services remain suspended due to flooding at Ballycar, but bus transfers are in operation.