The government just launched this major campaign to tackle 'disturbingly' high levels of harassment

IN AN EFFORT to tackle Ireland’s “disturbingly high levels” of sexual harassment, the Minister for Justice has launched a three-year national awareness ad campaign calling on the public to stop making excuses for sexual harassment and violence.

‘No Excuses’, which is part of the Second National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence 2016-2021, will feature TV, cinema, radio, outdoor, social and digital advertising with the initial ads looking at male and female perpetrators in a number of different scenarios.

The campaign videos focus on scenarios such as sexual harassment in the workplace, unwanted physical attention at a bar and an attempt to expose someone in a locker room to an attempt to coerce a partner into unwanted sexual activity.

“The aim of this campaign is to make the public question our responses to a range of sexual harassment and potential sexual violence scenarios.

“Research has shown that Ireland suffers from disturbingly high levels of sexual harassment and sexual violence. These ads highlight and help people recognise these behaviours and the many precursors to them,” Minister Charlie Flanagan said, adding that he hopes these ads will call on people to stop excusing sexual harassment and violence.

Last year, 3,182 sex crimes were recorded by gardaí, a 26% increase on 2017.

Flanagan hopes the campaign will make people consider the extent to which they excuse or explain away incidents of sexual harassment when they see them, scenarios which he says “are endemic in society”.

If you have been affected by domestic abuse and would like to talk, contact the below numbers or visit SafeIreland.ie.