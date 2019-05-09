This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The government just launched this major campaign to tackle 'disturbingly' high levels of harassment

Last year, 3,182 sex crimes were recorded by gardaí.

By Adam Daly Thursday 9 May 2019, 10:19 AM
21 minutes ago 1,507 Views 3 Comments
Image: Gov.ie
IN AN EFFORT to tackle Ireland’s “disturbingly high levels” of sexual harassment, the Minister for Justice has launched a three-year national awareness ad campaign calling on the public to stop making excuses for sexual harassment and violence.

‘No Excuses’, which is part of the Second National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence 2016-2021, will feature TV, cinema, radio, outdoor, social and digital advertising with the initial ads looking at male and female perpetrators in a number of different scenarios. 

The campaign videos focus on scenarios such as sexual harassment in the workplace, unwanted physical attention at a bar and an attempt to expose someone in a locker room to an attempt to coerce a partner into unwanted sexual activity. 

“The aim of this campaign is to make the public question our responses to a range of sexual harassment and potential sexual violence scenarios.

“Research has shown that Ireland suffers from disturbingly high levels of sexual harassment and sexual violence. These ads highlight and help people recognise these behaviours and the many precursors to them,” Minister Charlie Flanagan said, adding that he hopes these ads will call on people to stop excusing sexual harassment and violence. 

Last year, 3,182 sex crimes were recorded by gardaí, a 26% increase on 2017.

Flanagan hopes the campaign will make people consider the extent to which they excuse or explain away incidents of sexual harassment when they see them, scenarios which he says “are endemic in society”. 

More details of the campaign can be found here

Source: Department of Justice & Equality/YouTube

If you have been affected by domestic abuse and would like to talk, contact the below numbers or visit SafeIreland.ie.

  • Women’s Aid: 1800 341 900
  • Amen (for men): 046 902 3718
  • Cope Galway Domestic Abuse Service: 091 565 985 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

