No other confirmed measles cases so far, after death of adult who contracted the disease

A DOCTOR LEADING the HSE’s taskforce on measles has said that there have been no other diagnosed cases so far, after someone was reported to have died of the highly-contagious disease this week.

The death, which took place in the Dublin and Midlands Health Region, was the first confirmed case to be notified in Ireland this year.

Lucy Jessop told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that, while most parents now have confidence in the vaccine, complacency about measles and pandemic narratives may be behind the recent low uptake of the MMR vaccine, which fights against the disease.

“I think in the main people now realise it’s a safe and effective vaccine,” she said.

“I think the current decrease in uptake is more to do with the COVID vaccine pandemic, maybe missing out on appointments.”

Jessop says the alarm caused by the recent case shows how uncommon the disease has become due to the success of the vaccine.

There were four measles cases reported in Ireland in 2023, two cases reported in 2022, no cases were reported in 2021, and five cases were reported in 2020.

There were no deaths reported in any of those years.

Symptoms of measles include cold-like symptoms such as aches and pains, a runny nose, sneezing and a cough.

Other symptoms include:

Sore red eyes that may be sensitive to light

A temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above, which may reach around 40 degrees Celsius

Small greyish-white spots in your mouth

Loss of appetite

Tiredness and a general lack of energy

Rash, which usually appears on head and neck first and spreads to rest of body

The HSE’s new taskforce, which Jessop is a part of, was formed to monitor and prevent the spread of the disease.