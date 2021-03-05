UN group is yet to receive proof that Dubai princess is still alive

A UN SPOKESMAN said it is yet to see evidence from the United Arab Emirates that Dubai’s Sheikha Latifa was still alive, a fortnight after seeking proof.

The United Nations Human Rights Office had asked for evidence about the daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum after the BBC broadcast a video shot by Latifa saying she was being held captive and feared for her life.

Sheikh Mohammed is the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, of which Dubai is one of the seven emirates. His 35-year-old daughter has not been seen in public since a foiled attempt to escape from the emirate in March 2018.

Rupert Colville, spokesman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the organisation has spoken to the UAE’s diplomatic mission in Geneva.

“We’ve held discussions with representatives of the UAE government here in Geneva, but I don’t have any particular progress to report,” he said.

When asked if proof of life had been received, he replied: “Not yet, no.”

The BBC said the clips it broadcast were filmed roughly a year after Latifa was captured and returned to Dubai, showing her crouched in a corner of what she says is a bathroom.

The undated videos were aired as Latifa’s friends voiced concern that they are no longer receiving secret messages from her, the BBC reported.

In a statement last month, Dubai’s royal family insisted that Latifa was being “cared for at home”.

“Her family has confirmed that her highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals.

“Sheikha Latifa continues to improve and we are hopeful she will return to public life at the appropriate time,” the statement said.

