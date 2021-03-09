#Open journalism No news is bad news

UK not in a position to give surplus vaccines to Ireland, Taoiseach says

Micheál Martin said Boris Johnson has “made this point” to him.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 12:31 PM
42 minutes ago 5,871 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5376074
The Taoiseach pictured ahead of last week's Cabinet meeting.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
The Taoiseach pictured ahead of last week's Cabinet meeting.
The Taoiseach pictured ahead of last week's Cabinet meeting.
Image: Sasko Lazarov

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has been told by Boris Johnson that the UK is not in a position to give surplus Covid-19 vaccines to the Republic of Ireland.

Martin said that Johnson’s first priority is to vaccinate people living in the UK.

The Taoiseach last week downplayed suggestions that Ireland could engage with individual states for unused vaccines. 

Ireland is struggling to meet its vaccine targets following a number of delivery issues.

These are affecting the government’s vaccine programme, with question marks over its plan to roll out one million vaccines in April.

Martin said he was “disappointed” with some of the issues relating to the vaccine supply.

Speaking today, Martin said: “The British Prime Minister has made it clear to me that obviously his first priority is to vaccinate his people.

It would be helpful to Ireland if the situation arose, but right now he has to concentrate on vaccinating his own people.

“Until then he won’t be in a position to give vaccines to anybody and he has made that point to me, which I thought was fairly obvious at the outset.”

Asked about the supply, Martin said: “We are disappointed with quarter one in terms of the issues, but in terms of protecting the most vulnerable, we have made progress on that and the impact of the vaccines is very positive.

“We have seen that in terms of healthcare workers, hospitals and in nursing homes in particular, and now out in the community in the over-80s. That is good news.

“We have very good vaccines that are giving protection to people as well.”

The Taoiseach said the government will review the current Level 5 restrictions in a number of weeks. They are currently due to stay in place until 5 April. 

He added: “We will take the advice from NPHET and public health, and concentrate on the areas already identified in terms of the sporting and outdoor activity that we indicated we would look at. It will depend on where the numbers are.

“But we are making progress as a country, and the adherence to the regulations does matter, particularly in context of a variant.

“We are taking the pressure off the frontline workers… We will be in a better position before April 5 to make informed decisions.”

