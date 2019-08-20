The 25th James Bond movie title has finally been revealed

THE 25TH JAMES Bond movie title has been revealed as No Time To Die.

The announcement was made earlier today and the film is set to be released in Ireland on 3 April 2020.

Daniel Craig will continue his role as 007 for the fifth time and the film will also feature Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Ralph Fiennes.

In the movie, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a more relaxed life in Jamaica. However, this peace is short-lived after his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up and asks for his help with a mission that becomes more treacherous than expected.



Bond is led onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with a dangerous new technology.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga who also directed Beasts of No Nation and True Detective.

Craig’s four previous Bond films have grossed more than $3.1 (€2.8) billion combined in the worldwide box office.

The film had been referred to as Bond 25 before its title was announced earlier today. It is currently in production and will be released globally from 3 April 2020.

There were some setbacks during production. An explosion during filming at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member of the production and damaged the sound stage.

Craig required minor ankle surgery in May after hurting his foot while performing a stunt in Jamaica.

- With reporting from Associated Press.