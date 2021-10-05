No Time to Die takes in €1.73 million at the Irish box office in opening weekend

Daniel Craig attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Daniel Craig attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

NO TIME TO Die has become the No. 1 film released in Ireland in 2021 after just 5 days of trading.

The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, which marks Daniel Craig’s final outing as the secret agent, grossed €1.73 million in its opening weekend across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

This makes it the biggest ever Bond opening weekend to date.

The last two Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, made €1.60 million and €1.32 million, respectively.

According to Universal Pictures International Ireland, the all-Ireland box office figure for No Time to Die to date is €2.35 million.

The film is enjoying similar success worldwide.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Universal Pictures confirmed it made 121 million dollars (€104 million) from 54 markets, making it the first film from a Hollywood studio to breach the 100 million dollar barrier without opening in China, the world’s second-biggest movie market.

It opens in North America on Friday.