#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 12 November 2020
Advertisement

Man arrested over theft of Noah Donohoe's laptop

The 14-year-old was recovered from a storm drain near the M2 motorway in June, six days after he went missing in north Belfast.

By Adam Daly Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 11,863 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5263977
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN HAS been arrested on charges related to the theft of a laptop computer belonging to the late Noah Donohoe. 

The Belfast teenager went missing on 21 June and his body was recovered in a storm drain near the M2 motorway on 27 June after a widespread search.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast and, shortly before he went missing, was seen with no clothes on. Prior to that, he was seen falling off his bike on Shore Road.

A full inquest is due to be heard on 18 January next year, however, a preliminary inquest in August found “no evidence” to suggest that any other person was involved in the death of the schoolboy. 

Days prior to police finding Noah’s body, a bag was found containing the teenager’s laptop.

This morning, police charged a 33-year-old man with the theft of a laptop computer on 21 June. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He is expected to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court this morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie