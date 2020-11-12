Man arrested over theft of Noah Donohoe's laptop

A MAN HAS been arrested on charges related to the theft of a laptop computer belonging to the late Noah Donohoe.

The Belfast teenager went missing on 21 June and his body was recovered in a storm drain near the M2 motorway on 27 June after a widespread search.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast and, shortly before he went missing, was seen with no clothes on. Prior to that, he was seen falling off his bike on Shore Road.

A full inquest is due to be heard on 18 January next year, however, a preliminary inquest in August found “no evidence” to suggest that any other person was involved in the death of the schoolboy.

Days prior to police finding Noah’s body, a bag was found containing the teenager’s laptop.

This morning, police charged a 33-year-old man with the theft of a laptop computer on 21 June.

He is expected to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.