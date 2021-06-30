#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Advertisement

Police investigating fresh claim that Noah Donohoe was murdered, court hears

Barrister for the Donohoe family, Brenda Campbell QC, said the claim ‘must be acted upon by the police as a serious and significant police inquiry’.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 6:10 PM
22 minutes ago 2,778 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5482011
Image: PA
Image: PA

POLICE IN THE North are investigating a fresh claim that Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe was abducted and murdered, a preliminary inquest into his death has heard.

Lawyers for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing into the claims, first published in a Sunday newspaper, that a prisoner has come forward alleging his cellmate had confessed the murder to him.

Counsel for the coroner, Sean Doran QC, raised the matter as a further potential line of inquiry at the preliminary hearing today.

He said: “The reason that matter has been put on the agenda is that just very recently, this past Sunday, there was an article in The Sunday World.

“I’m not going to go into detail, but the article was titled Prisoner Claims His Cellmate Admitted To Killing Tragic Teenager Noah Donohoe.”

He said the matter had been referred to the PSNI for consideration, with their representatives confirming an investigation is ongoing.

Barrister for the police, Donal Lunny QC, told the court: “There’s not a great deal more I can say at this juncture.

“I can confirm the PSNI are investigating the matters which you mentioned.”

Barrister for the Donohoe family, Brenda Campbell QC, said the claims had caused them “great anxiety”.

“It’s an anxiety not just because of the content, but it’s an anxiety associated with what’s being done about it and whether or not it’s being properly investigated,” she added.

Ms Campbell sought clarity that the investigation is being treated as a criminal matter rather than a coronial matter.

She said: “It’s a matter of concern to the family that on the one hand we are told that an investigation is ongoing, but on the other hand there were quotes in yesterday’s Irish News from the PSNI that appeared to suggest that really this is a coronial matter and not a police matter.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Of course, given the nature of what said in those reports at the weekend, it very much must be a police matter, and must be a police investigation.”

She highlighted a quote from a PSNI spokesperson that appeared in the Irish News on Monday, that said: “The disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe is subject to an ongoing coronial investigation.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is conducting the investigation on behalf of the coroner so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

She said the allegation “must be acted upon by the police as a serious and significant police inquiry”.

“It must be done with some urgency, because of course, if there is an ongoing line of police inquiry… then that does impact on the proceedings before this court,” she added.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie