Dublin: 21 °C Friday 26 June, 2020
Police investigating disappearance of Noah Donohoe (14) discover his backpack and laptop

Noah was last seen on Sunday.

By Sean Murray Friday 26 Jun 2020, 12:54 PM
POLICE INVESTIGATING THE disappearance of a 14-year-old boy in Belfast have said they’d discovered a number of items he was last seen with. 

Noah Donohoe left his home in south Belfast at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday on his black Apollo mountain bike.

The last confirmed sighting of him was shortly after 6pm that day.

Members of the public have assisted in the search for the youngster, and police said today they’d recovered his backpack which included his laptop and a book. 

Officers have also arrested a 26-year-old man over false information circulated on social media about the boy’s disappearance. 

Superintendent Muir Clark said: “Thanks to a call from a member of the public, we have been able to locate and recover Noah’s backpack and laptop computer.

“These items are now being examined by specialist officers, for any information which may help locate Noah.

“I have previously commented about various rumours circulating about Noah’s disappearance. I explained that this type of commentary and rumour was distressing for Noah’s family and unhelpful as we continue our search to find Noah.

“Last night we became aware of social media posts. We are aware of the content of these social media posts and are content at there is no truth behind their content.

A 26 year old aged male was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of improper use of public electronic communications network and he is currently helping with enquiries.

“Our search for Noah continues. We have not yet found his khaki green North Face coat and grey sweat shorts.

“We need to find these outstanding items.”

Superintendent Clark appealed to the public for information that might help trace Noah’s whereabouts. 

Police previously said that an eyewitness say a young man matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening and possibly sustaining a head injury. 

Clark previously said Noah’s family and police are “incredibly concerned for his safety”, adding that his disappearance is “completely out of character”.

He said if Noah sees the appeal to find him, he is “not in any trouble”, telling him: “Just call us, let us know that you are safe and we will come to you.”

Clark also appealed to any of Noah’s friends who may have information to let police know, again stressing that they are not in trouble.

