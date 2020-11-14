#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí issue appeal following armed robbery in Meath

The incident happened yesterday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 4:57 PM
27 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5266969
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following an armed robbery of a convenience store in Meath yesterday. 

Two men entered the Centra store on Nobber’s Main Street just after 7pm yesterday evening. One of them was armed with a handgun. The other was holding a baseball bat. 

They robbed a quantity of cash before fleeing. Nobody was injured in the incident. 

Anybody with any information is being urged to contact gardaí. 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a supermarket which occurred on Main Street, Nobber, Meath, which was reported at approximately 7.20pm yesterday evening, 13th November 2020.

“Two armed males entered the supermarket and threatened staff, taking a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

