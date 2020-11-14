Gardaí issue appeal following armed robbery in Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following an armed robbery of a convenience store in Meath yesterday.

Two men entered the Centra store on Nobber’s Main Street just after 7pm yesterday evening. One of them was armed with a handgun. The other was holding a baseball bat.

They robbed a quantity of cash before fleeing. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anybody with any information is being urged to contact gardaí.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a supermarket which occurred on Main Street, Nobber, Meath, which was reported at approximately 7.20pm yesterday evening, 13th November 2020.

“Two armed males entered the supermarket and threatened staff, taking a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.”