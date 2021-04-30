#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

Actor Noel Clarke 'vehemently' denies sexual misconduct allegations following Bafta suspension

The claims were levelled against the actor in The Guardian newspaper.

By Press Association Friday 30 Apr 2021, 9:12 AM
1 hour ago 9,082 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5424704
Noel Clarke
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images
Noel Clarke
Noel Clarke
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

ACTOR AND PRODUCER Noel Clarke has “vehemently” denied sexual misconduct accusations levelled against him as Bafta suspended his membership.

The academy said it had also suspended his outstanding British contribution to cinema award “in light of the allegations of serious misconduct” against the 45-year-old.

The claims were levelled against the actor, best known for appearing in Doctor Who and for co-creating The Hood Trilogy, in The Guardian newspaper.

It said 20 women, who knew Clarke in a professional capacity, had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

Clarke, currently appearing in ITV thriller Viewpoint, said: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Bafta awarded Clarke one of its highest honours – the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize – earlier this month.

The academy said: “In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, Bafta has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”

Clarke made his first TV appearance more than 20 years ago in the Channel 4 series Metrosexuality, and gained fame for his roles as Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and Wyman Norris in Auf Wiedershen, Pet.

He later wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Clarke was first recognised by Bafta in 2009, when he won the Rising Star prize.

Management and production company 42 M&P said it stopped representing Clarke earlier this month.

A spokesman said: “Noel Clarke was a client of 42 M&P until April this year but the company no longer represents him.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie