This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 11 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barrister and political commentator Noel Whelan dies aged 50

Whelan was highly involved in the referendum campaigns to legalise same sex marriage iand to Repeal the Eighth Amendment.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 7:36 AM
5 minutes ago 1,140 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4719858
Whelan - left - played a significant role for the Yes side of the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Whelan - left - played a significant role for the Yes side of the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum.
Whelan - left - played a significant role for the Yes side of the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid on the death of Noel Whelan – the barrister, political writer and former advisor – who has died, aged 50. 

Whelan was a regular columnist for the Irish Times and played an important role advocating for a Yes vote in 2015′s marriage equality campaign. 

The Irish Times confirmed that Whelan died yesterday evening after a short illness. 

A barrister for 19 years, Whelan was also a former advisor to Fianna Fáil and ran for the party as a general election candidate in 1997. 

He was well-known for his Irish Times column and featured regularly as a commentator on radio and television. 

Whelan was highly involved in the referendum campaigns to legalise same-sex marriage in 2015, and to Repeal the Eighth Amendment in 2018.

His well-researched, astute articles dealt with the arguments from the No side and outlined the cases for a Yes vote. 

Whelan also set up the Kennedy Summer School, which takes place in New Ross, Co Wexford and focuses on Irish-American history, culture and politics.  

Whelan was touted as a potential candidate in last year’s presidential election, but ruled himself out of the race when it became clear that sitting president Michael D Higgins was going to contest. 

Tributes

Tributes are being paid to Whelan this morning. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed his sadness that When had died.

“So sad to hear that Noel Whelan has passed away. We come from different party backgrounds but I feel this morning like Ireland has lost a friend. Such a sharp intellect. So articulate and effective on marriage equality,” Varadkar tweeted. 

Journalist Dearbhail McDonald said Whelan’s death was “heartbreaking news to wake up to” and expressed her condolences with his family and friends.

“Noel Whelan was a mighty kindness, beyond generous with his support, insights & advices. I’ll miss his conversation and great wit,” she said.

Whelan is survived by his wife Sinead McSweeney and his son Séamus. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie