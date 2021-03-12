#Open journalism No news is bad news

Nolan warns country is at a 'delicate point' amid concerns around increased mobility

Public health officials last night confirmed 592 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths amid concerns around increased mobility.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 12 Mar 2021, 8:12 AM
7 minutes ago 841 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5379099
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PROFESSOR PHILIP NOLAN has said Ireland is in a “very precarious position” and has urged the public to continue adhering to restrictions as the vaccine rollout continues. 

As of 8pm last night there were 341 people hospitalised with Covid-19 – 87 people are currently in ICU. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Nolan said that the country is at “a delicate point” as sectors of society begin to reopen. 

“We’ve made this extraordinary progress, but we need to focus on the fact that the prevalence of the disease and the impact of the disease remains very high,” said Nolan. 

“We’re making progress but we’re in a very precarious position. We’re also at this delicate point where we’re beginning to attempt to reopen our priorities…non-urgent healthcare and schooling.

“This is not the time…to relax in any way around the public health measures.

“This is the time to only leave your home if it’s for essential activities. This is not the time to have mixing between households. It’s not the time to be going back to the workplace if it’s not essential that you do so.”

Nolan said that is was “a matter of weeks” that the public need to continue strict adherence to restrictions due to the ramping up of the vaccination programme. 

He said there were “two sources of hope” – the vaccine rollout and the country’s ability to suppress the virus. 

“So we need to stick with this,” said Nolan. “This virus will exploit any chance we give it.”

His comments were made following the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine yesterday. 

Hailed as a ‘game-changer’ Ireland is set to receive an initial 600,000 doses but this could be hampered by supply issues in April and May. 

Vaccines

Meanwhile, HSE CEO Paul Reid told a media briefing yesterday that his confidence in pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has been “rocked” by supply issues, with delivery volumes changed several times at the last minute. 

The Taoiseach has sought a meeting with the CEO of AstraZeneca for next week to discuss production and supply. 

Reid said he welcomed the Taoiseach’s intervention stating that he had been keeping Micheál Martin and the the rest of the government informed of the “unpredictability of supply”. 

Reid said discussions with the firm on supply levels are ongoing but he does not anticipate it will meet the full commitment of 377,000 doses for this quarter. He said he does not even have clarity yet on the volume of deliveries for next week. 

“Our confidence levels have been fairly rocked with them in terms of deliveries and supplies so that’s an ongoing dialogue with them right now,” he said.

The health service had been aiming to grow the number of weekly doses administered as the roll-out advanced and weekly targets should be above 100,000 doses now, but next week the target is between 75,000 and 85,000 doses. 

A total of 536,617 doses have been administered in Ireland. Of these, 382,528 were first doses with 154,089 people in Ireland now fully vaccinated. 

Nursing Homes

Meanwhile, nursing homes will be permitted two visits per week from 22 March if approximately 80% of residents and staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has approved the new visiting guidance today for visits to long-term residential care facilities. 

In a statement, the Department of Health said the “advanced stage of the vaccination rollout in nursing homes” has allowed for “cautious” changes around visitations.

Until now, residents were allowed one visit every two weeks. 

The guidance already in place allowed for visiting on critical and compassionate grounds at the moment. The new guidance will expand the scope of visiting on general compassionate grounds. 

The guidance says the visits are possible two weeks after full vaccination of around 80% of residents and healthcare workers in the nursing home.

The department said there is no requirement to limit these visits to under an hour. 

