A previous year's Festival Mna. Festival Mna.
Little Christmas

Poll: Do you celebrate Nollaig na mBan?

There has been a resurgence in people celebrating Little Christmas.
1 hour ago

THE 6TH OF January has long been considered a special day in Ireland. Known as Little Christmas or Nollaig na mBan, it marks the end of the Christmas season. 

In some regions, specifically in Cork and Kerry, going back generations it was a day marked out as Women’s Christmas. 

On the day, women would be relieved of their domestic duties, which would be taken up by men for the day, and would instead socialise in each other’s houses, or in the pub. 

In recent years there has been a resurgence in people celebrating Nollaig na mBan, but the way the tradition is celebrated has changed. From a cold sea swim, to a coffee with friends, to attending Festival Mna, women around Ireland are marking the day in lots of different ways. 

So, we want to know, do you celebrate Nollaig na mBan? 


Poll Results:

No, but I know others do.  (759)
No, and I didn't know about it previously.  (345)
Yes, we always have.  (310)
Yes, but only in recent years.  (121)




Eimer McAuley
